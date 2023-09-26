A businessman is taking on a Himalayan challenge next month to help a children’s charity.

Tobias Colton, from Cottesmore, is travelling to Nepal in October to take on Everest Base Camp and help raise funds for Supporting Nepal's Children.

He will be part of a 17-strong group aiming to raise £250,000 to build a vocational centre to help young Nepalese people find work. Click here to donate.

Tobias Colton has trained in the Lake District for the Himalayan challenge

High unemployment levels in the region means locals often have to travel abroad for work and can end up working in squalid and dangerous conditions.

“It will provide young people with skillsets such as engineering and plumbing to help them get a foot on the ladder,” Tobias said.

They fly out on October 21 and will trek for 13 days, climbing to a high point of more than 5,600m, or 18,000ft, at Kala Patthar, the highest point of Everest Base Camp.

Tobias has spent several weekends training in the Lake District, and trekked up Mount Snowdon a few years ago, but realises the Himalayas is new territory altogether.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said.

“It’s a challenge in itself to prepare for something like this, but altitude sickness is one thing you can’t really prepare for here.

“You could be a couch potato or a marathon runner and it can hit you equally. You don’t really know what to expect.”

A financial planner, he runs Tobias Colton Wealth Management, a partner of St James Place which will match every £1 raised and donate that to Supporting Nepal’s Children and also UK-based young people’s charity, Onside Youth Zones.

Tobias, who grew up in Stamford, tries to attempt a charity fundraiser every year – his most recent exploits were a skydive and the Great North Run, and he has the London Marathon is in his sights for 2024.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Tobias.

“Helping others is always a priority for me, but anything associated with Everest has always been on my bucket list.”