Businessman recruits pilot pal to tow banner over Stamford and Bourne in honour of NHS

By Steve Creswell
Published: 14:00, 20 July 2020

A businessman proved the sky’s the limit when it comes to expressing his respect and gratitude to the NHS.

Richard Ellingworth recruited pilot pal Dave Unwin to fly a classic de Havilland plane over Stamford, Bourne and the surrounding villages towing a special banner.

The stunt, arranged through Northants Aerial Advertising, was in celebration of the health service’s 72nd birthday as well the valiant effort of its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

