A businessman proved the sky’s the limit when it comes to expressing his respect and gratitude to the NHS.

Richard Ellingworth recruited pilot pal Dave Unwin to fly a classic de Havilland plane over Stamford, Bourne and the surrounding villages towing a special banner.

The stunt, arranged through Northants Aerial Advertising, was in celebration of the health service’s 72nd birthday as well the valiant effort of its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.