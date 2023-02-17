Plans to make the A47 dual carriageway have been given the go-ahead.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, rubber stamped recommendations put to him by the Planning Inspectorate, which scrutinised Highways England's scheme.

Today's decision means a single-lane, 1.6-mile section of the A47 from the A1 at Wansford to the Sutton roundabout near Peterborough will now be widened into dual carriageway.

NSIP decision: on Friday 17 February 2023, the A47 Wansford to Sutton application was granted development consent by the Secretary of State for Transport.https://t.co/u8IYQdVOTw pic.twitter.com/FPflfqaKQq — Planning Inspectorate (@PINSgov) February 17, 2023

A free-flow link road will be added from the A1 southbound to A47 eastbound and there will be a path included for walking and cycling.

The work will include the conservation of the stone-built Wansford Road Station, which was open from 1869 until 1929.

Nene Valley Railway, a charity, applied to National Highways to save the station and will receive more than £200,000 from National Highways to help with its relocation.

Wansford Road Station will then become a boarding point for Nene Valley Railway services on its line between Wansford and Peterborough