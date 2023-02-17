A47 to be made dual carriageway between A1 at Wansford and Sutton near Peterborough
Plans to make the A47 dual carriageway have been given the go-ahead.
The Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, rubber stamped recommendations put to him by the Planning Inspectorate, which scrutinised Highways England's scheme.
Today's decision means a single-lane, 1.6-mile section of the A47 from the A1 at Wansford to the Sutton roundabout near Peterborough will now be widened into dual carriageway.
A free-flow link road will be added from the A1 southbound to A47 eastbound and there will be a path included for walking and cycling.
The work will include the conservation of the stone-built Wansford Road Station, which was open from 1869 until 1929.
Nene Valley Railway, a charity, applied to National Highways to save the station and will receive more than £200,000 from National Highways to help with its relocation.
Wansford Road Station will then become a boarding point for Nene Valley Railway services on its line between Wansford and Peterborough
- The A47 will be closed on the western approach to Peterborough city centre this weekend and will reopen at 6am on Monday (February 20). An old footbridge between junctions 15 and 16 is being demolished.