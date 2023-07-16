Last week I travelled to Newmarket to take my own dog, Bramble, to see the specialists there, writes Gyll Mauchline of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

It is a journey that takes around one and a half hours.

We had to leave him there and did a repeat journey the next day to pick him up.

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue

During the trip the phone didn’t stop ringing with dog rescue enquiries.

I was able to deal with some on the car phone but when we had finished travelling and arrived home I checked the voicemails.

I had thirteen calls on the landline answerphone and a further sixteen on my mobile.

When enquirers get concerned that they are not getting a response to their calls this is the explanation.

I have to catch up on replying in between dealing with work at the kennels and trips to our own vets with rescue dogs.

We do eventually answer these enquiries but sometimes not as promptly as we would wish.

Strangely I drove a very similar route the next day to Papworth hospital to take my husband there for some tests.

By then the car was almost on automatic pilot.

Saturday was the Morton and Hanthorpe fete.

We had our own stall there, courtesy of Judy, to raise some more funds for the Rescue. I had agreed to judge their fun dog show.

There were seven classes for the dogs including “best in show”.

Making choices is always challenging when all the dogs are lovely. Some classes judged themselves as in fastest catcher of a biscuit and fastest sitter.

My choice for Best in Show was Max a lovely Mastiff cross.

I hope everyone enjoyed the show, both entrants and onlookers. We were so fortunate that the dog show had just ended when thunder and lightening arrived followed by a torrential shower.

I hope it didn’t impact too much on all the stallholders spending the day there.