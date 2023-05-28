Volatile weather conditions continued through April and well into May, writes nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

In our area, even when high pressure was in charge and the west of Britain enjoyed warm sunshine, our sunshine was tempered by cool easterly breezes.

A friend of mine, who is a dragonfly enthusiast, explored all her favourite sites in late April and early May, but did not find any of these charming insects until May 9. She then discovered a few variable and blue-tailed damselflies, two large red damselflies and the prize of a newly emerged hairy dragonfly.

Orange tip female butterfly. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

On this day, which I believe was one of the warmest days of the year to date, another friend visited one of the few sites in the area for dingy and grizzled skippers; relatively scarce butterflies of spring and thankfully found both species. More common spring butterflies were also on the wing. One of my favourites is the orange tip. Only the male has orange tips to the wings. The females appear to be white when flying, but when they settle, such as the one I watched visiting a bluebell, the mottled green underwing can be observed.

Unfortunately, the warm weather did not linger and migrant birds, which were mostly late in arriving, no doubt held back by the easterly winds, are struggling to find sufficient insect prey to build up their fat levels and bring them into breeding condition.

Readers might recall that in April last year I discovered a goosander with newly hatched ducklings on one of our lowland rivers. These fish-eating saw-billed ducks are frequent visitors to our lakes and rivers in the winter, but in spring they normally return to mountain streams in wooded areas to breed. They nest in holes often in hollow trees and just after the chicks have hatched their mother encourages them to leap from their nest hole to the ground, which can be several metres below. She then leads them to the fast flowing mountain streams.

Goosanders fishing. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

I was delighted to discover that the goosander I had found last year had nested again in the same river and had found a short section of rapids, recalling their normal habitat, in which to fish. I was amazed to watch her five ducklings, which could only be a few weeks old, successfully catching fish under the watchful eye of their mother.

Ian Misselbrook

Despite, November like conditions, early risers will be enjoying the dawn chorus, augmented in rural areas by newly arrived warblers. In suitable habitats you can expect to hear at least six different species of warblers in full song. Telling some of them apart can be quite challenging, but well worth learning.