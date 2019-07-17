TV show leads to 'horrendous' amount of work for Butterfly Brothers of Bourne
Landscape gardeners Jim and Joel Ashton report "a horrendous amount of work coming in" since they appeared on BBC2's Gardener's World last Friday.
The Bourne brothers run Hazelwood Landscapes, which is famous for creating gardens that help wildlife.
Jim said: "We have had a really nice response. ruck a chord with people. Many people have told us it was the best episode they have seen."
Since the broadcast the pair have received 15-20 emails a day from potential customers.
"We are doing what we can but the waiting lists grows longer. We make a promise to get to everybody."
Jim jokes he would like to 'clone' nine more siblings for the business, but they have found it impossible to attract staff who must be able to work around the UK.
The brothers have a vacancy and would welcome applicants. Jim said: "They have to have a knowledge of landscaping and be willing to stay away from home. We are good bosses and we pay well."
Jim and Joel can be contacted via www.hazelwoodlandscapes.com
