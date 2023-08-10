An ex-military man has turned his sights to the kitchen for a charity bake sale.

Adrian Pearson joined the 2nd battalion Scots Guard at 18 and carried out four tours of duty in Northern Ireland during his service.

He has been fundraising for the charity 'Help for Heroes' since 2011, raising more than £26,000 and is about to embark on a 100km charity trek in the Sahara Desert.

Adrian Pearson has also played the drum at a local Remembrance Day service

His bake sale, from midday until 4pm on Saturday (August 12) at The Red Lion pub in South Street, Bourne, will raise money for wounded, injured and sick veterans, service personnel and their families.

It will include snacks, games, competitions, children’s fancy dress, a tombola and raffle, and an auction offering everything from sports equipment through to jewellery.

Entertainment will include live Premiership football and a set by DJ Trevor Jacobs.

Adrian Pearson

Donations of cakes and traybakes are welcome on the day to support the fundraising.