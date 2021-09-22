A by-election will take place in Stamford next month following the death of district councillor Mike Exton.

Mike, who died in August, was a long-standing member of South Kesteven District Council representing All Saints Ward in Stamford.

Voting will take place on Thursday, October 28, and a by-election for St Mary’s Ward of Stamford Town Council will be held on the same date.

Candidates can be nominated from Thursday, September 23, and nomination papers must be signed by a proposer and seconder who need to be local government electors for the relevant ward.

Nomination papers and information packs are available to download from the SKDC website: southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections or from the elections team: 01476 406080, email: elections@southkesteven.gov.uk

These explain the process and the election timetable as well as matters relating to voting, campaigning and count arrangements.

The election countdown begins this week with the publication of the Notice of Election. Candidates now have until 4pm on Friday, October 1 to submit completed nomination papers.

Chief executive and returning officer for the district, Karen Bradford, said: “This week marks the start of the period for people to put themselves forward as a candidate to represent their community.

“Public service by being a district or town councillor allows people to raise issues they feel passionate about or use their skills to help shape the future of where they live.

“We would encourage anyone who is interested in standing for election to get in touch and find out more before the deadline.”

Nomination papers must be subscribed by a proposer and seconder who must be registered as local government electors within the relevant ward.

To take part in the voting and have their say, residents need to be registered to vote by October 12.

The council is encouraging residents to go online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and register, particularly those who have recently moved or are turning 18. The website asks only for your date of birth and National Insurance number in addition to the usual details of name, address, previous address and nationality.