Tallington level crossing plan could create a Stamford east-west bypass
Published: 08:00, 26 June 2020
| Updated: 08:52, 26 June 2020
A new proposal has been drawn up to remove Tallington level crossing and create an east-west bypass across the top of Stamford.
The plan, created by Tallington Parish Council, suggests a link road to eliminate the huge queues which build up as a result of the crossing barriers being down - sometimes for up to 53 minutes in an hour.
The full plan is available to view by clicking here and then following the Stamford link.
