Bythams After School Club to celebrate 'good' rating
The Bythams After School Club has received another ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.
The across-the-board rating covered its leadership and management; teaching, learning and assessment; personal development and welfare; plus outcomes for children.
Staff at the club, which is based at Bythams Primary School, Little Bytham, were praised for supporting children’s communication well, being warm and caring, finding out what the children learn at school and keeping parents informed about their children’s day.
The children were praised for showing great determination and concentration during activities, behaving well and having good managers.
Manager Julie Anderson was delighted with the rating and praised the staff and children “who all worked extremely hard”. They plan to celebrate the report with a party.
