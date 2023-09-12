Plans to move a council CCTV control room to a police station have been described as “a common sense measure”.

Members of the cabinet of South Kesteven District Council gave their support yesterday (Monday) for a scheme to relocate its CCTV control room to Grantham Police Station.

A recommendation for a budget amendment of £16,800 for work to make the switch, funded from the council’s local priorities reserve, was also approved.

Inside the South Kesteven District Council CCTV room

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “I believe that this will be a brilliant partnership, it will help with strengthening our relationship with the current policing team.”

Council leader Councillor Richard Cleaver described the proposed move as “a common sense measure”.

SKDC’s CCTV covers open public spaces in Stamford, Bourne, The Deepings and Grantham, and is monitored by council staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The control room has been located at a site currently owned by the council for several years, but SKDC say the site is now dated and has space and parking constraints.

Councillor Mark Whittington, chairman of the council’s finance committee, said: “I think this is a very good idea.

“Hopefully it can speed up response time to any incidents that the cameras pick up.”

The decision will have to be ratified by the full council, with the next meeting scheduled for September 28.