Home   News   Article

Electrical power cut in Stamford is being fixed outside Marks and Spencer in St George's Street.

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:15, 15 October 2019
 | Updated: 15:17, 15 October 2019

St George's Street in Stamford is closed for emergency roadworks following an electricity fault that closed Marks and Spencer.

This morning (Tuesday, October 15) people in homes and businesses in Stamford were affected by a power cut when the insulation to an underground cable burned through.

Western Power Distribution which look after the electricity supply are carrying out the work.

Roadworks in St George's Street
Roadworks in St George's Street

The shops and businesses reopened for afternoon shopping.

Loud bang like an explosion heard as cable fault happened - click here to read more.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE