St George's Street in Stamford is closed for emergency roadworks following an electricity fault that closed Marks and Spencer.

This morning (Tuesday, October 15) people in homes and businesses in Stamford were affected by a power cut when the insulation to an underground cable burned through.

Western Power Distribution which look after the electricity supply are carrying out the work.

Roadworks in St George's Street

The shops and businesses reopened for afternoon shopping.

