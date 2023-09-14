Bags of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate coins have returned to supermarket shelves after almost a decade's absence.

The confectioner discontinued the iconic Christmas treat in 2014.

The move prompted chocolate lovers to launch petitions and appeals on social media begging for the return of the netted bags, that often make popular stocking fillers.

Nine years later the golden foil coated coins are making their way back onto shop shelves ahead of December.

Alongside the £1.99 bags of coins this year is also a limited edition Christmas chocolate coin money box-style gift tin for £6.99.

The Cadbury chocolate coin is the second retro Christmas sweet to announce its comeback this week.

Quality Street makers Nestle has revealed it is reintroducing the Coffee Creme to John Lewis and Waitrose shelves, 20 years after it was taken out of the pick and mix tins.

A petition to bring back the Dairy Milk coins is not the only campaign Cadbury fans have launched in recent years.

Appeals to bring back other popular retro chocolate bars and sweets including Astros, Fuse and the Spira have also appeared on social media after each vanished from shop shelves.

In July, Cadbury stopped selling individual Dairy Milk chocolate button treatsize bags.

While the tiny bags – weighing 14.4g – will no longer be available as individual packets, they will still be available in multipacks and in Christmas ranges, says Cadbury.