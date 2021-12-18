Cadets were rewarded for a year of fun and training with a prize-giving and bake-off.

Having grown from just three cadets to nearly 30 in recent months, the 13 Troop Stamford Detachment of the 2nd Squadron, Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force is thriving.

Lt Jo Hilder, troop leader, said: “It’s been a fantastic few months since we returned to face-to-face training, and alongside our usual Tuesday parade nights, the cadets have enjoyed a whole raft of activities such as shooting, fieldcraft, expeditions - including working towards their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Awards, adventure training, and they have completed first aid qualifications and Btec level 1 and 2.

Commandant of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force, Colonel Ian Sackree with Cpl Rafferty Barrett, L Cpl Ethan White and Cadet Piper Sinclair, who excelled at the cadet camp competition

“They have camped out, eaten out - albeit in the field - and marched out superbly at Remembrance Parade in November.”

Winners were presented with awards by Commandant of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force Col Ian Sackree.

Awards went to: Piper Sinclair (the trooper award), LCpl Urbhan Steele (most improved), Connie Bayliss (most determined), LCpl Lucas Westerdale (best uniform), Jacob Tiernan (cadet of the month), Sgt Tilly Hilder (best cadet non-commissioned officer), Cpl Rafferty Barrett (best drill voice) and L Cpl Ozzy Taylor (funniest cadet).

Commandant of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force, Colonel Ian Sackree presents an award to LCpl Lucas Westerdale

Duke of Edinburgh Awards went to Sam Hilder (gold) and LCpl Steele (bronze).

The Great Cadet Bake Off winners were Jacob Tiernan, Liam Liang, Cadet Loudon and Cadet Lennard.

Anyone interested in joining the Stamford cadets can email Lt Hilder at: 3692hilde@armymail.mod.uk

Commandant of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force, Colonel Ian Sackree presents an award to Cadet Connie Bayliss

