Stamford Welland Academy cadets help clear the last of the litter from their school grounds with Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 17 May 2021

Cadets from Stamford Welland Academy were enlisted to complete a special mission in the school grounds.

After the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers uncovered a sea of litter in the school field's boundary hedgerow, the volunteers decided they need extra hands on the job.

So the school's cadets borrowed the group's spare grabbers, allowing them to get deep into the undergrowth and pull out packets and wrappers which had blown there over many years.

Some of the litter which was discoveredStamford Welland Academy cadets helped to pick litter, much of which was older than they wereA crisp packet they found with a 'best before' date of December 1996

In fact, the cadets were fascinated to find much of the litter was older than they were, with one Walkers crisp packet having a 'best before' date of December 1996.

The bags of litter the cadets collected
