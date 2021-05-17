Cadets from Stamford Welland Academy were enlisted to complete a special mission in the school grounds.

After the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers uncovered a sea of litter in the school field's boundary hedgerow, the volunteers decided they need extra hands on the job.

So the school's cadets borrowed the group's spare grabbers, allowing them to get deep into the undergrowth and pull out packets and wrappers which had blown there over many years.

In fact, the cadets were fascinated to find much of the litter was older than they were, with one Walkers crisp packet having a 'best before' date of December 1996.