The importance of good leadership was the theme at two special presentations made at a school in Stamford.

Former Stamford School pupil Major General John Drewienkiewicz - or DZ as he is known - returned on Friday last week (June 25) to join cadets at Stamford Endowed Schools to present a picture of another fellow pupil, General Sir Mike Jackson.

The image depicts Gen Jackson, commander of Nato’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, ‘laying down the law’ to the Kosovo Albanians in 1999.

Addressing the cadets as they stood to listen, DZ said he remembered “standing on this spot in November 1963” before recalling how Gen Jackson controlled the situation following the insurgency in Kosovo.

After unveiling the picture, DZ helped to make a surprise presentation to teacher and head of the Royal Navy CCF section Lt Lorraine Johnson.

She was awarded the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire’s Certificate for Meritorious Service, having been nominated for her unwavering support to the Combined Cadet Force duringthe Covid-19 pandemic.

After accepting the certificate from DZ, Lt Johnson said despite it being a difficult past year, it had also been” a brilliant one” thanks to the cadets and her supporting officers.

She said: “We have had to do things differently but we work together as a team and support each another.”

Commenting on the cadets’ activities, she said adventurous training was still very much on the cards, including sailing, weapons-handling, as well as learning resilience and leadership.