Stamford Endowed Combined Cadet Force meet Major General John Drewienkiewicz for an afternoon of presentations

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:00, 28 June 2021

The importance of good leadership was the theme at two special presentations made at a school in Stamford.

Former Stamford School pupil Major General John Drewienkiewicz - or DZ as he is known - returned on Friday last week (June 25) to join cadets at Stamford Endowed Schools to present a picture of another fellow pupil, General Sir Mike Jackson.

The image depicts Gen Jackson, commander of Nato’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, ‘laying down the law’ to the Kosovo Albanians in 1999.

Major General John Drewienkiewicz with the picture he presented to the schoolThe picture presented to the school, featuring General Sir Mike Jackson ‘laying down the law’ to the Kosovo Albanians in 1999

Addressing the cadets as they stood to listen, DZ said he remembered “standing on this spot in November 1963” before recalling how Gen Jackson controlled the situation following the insurgency in Kosovo.

After unveiling the picture, DZ helped to make a surprise presentation to teacher and head of the Royal Navy CCF section Lt Lorraine Johnson.

She was awarded the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire’s Certificate for Meritorious Service, having been nominated for her unwavering support to the Combined Cadet Force duringthe Covid-19 pandemic.

Stamford Endowed School Royal Navy CCF Section membersMajor General John Drewienkiewicz presents Lt Lorraine Johnson with the award of the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate for Meritorious Service from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire. Photo: Stamford Endowed SchoolsStamford Endowed School Royal Navy and Army CCF SectionsPrincipal of Stamford Endowed Schools Will Phelan with Major General John DrewienkiewiczStamford Endowed School Royal Air Force CCF Section membersMajor General John Drewienkiewicz presents Lt Lorraine Johnson with her certificate. Photo: Stamford Endowed SchoolsStamford Endowed School Royal Air Force and Army CCF Section membersLt Lorraine Johnson receives the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate for Meritorious Service from Major General John DrewienkiewiczLt Lorraine Johnson with members of the Royal Navy CCF SectionLt Lorraine Johnson with her Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate for Meritorious Service

After accepting the certificate from DZ, Lt Johnson said despite it being a difficult past year, it had also been” a brilliant one” thanks to the cadets and her supporting officers.

She said: “We have had to do things differently but we work together as a team and support each another.”

Commenting on the cadets’ activities, she said adventurous training was still very much on the cards, including sailing, weapons-handling, as well as learning resilience and leadership.

