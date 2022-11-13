All three sections of a school's cadet force were united for Remembrance Sunday.

More than 80 pupils of the Army, Navy and RAF sections of the Stamford Endowed Schools Combined Cadet Force went on parade to commemorate the fallen in a moving service at the war memorial in Broad Street, Stamford.

Several of the cadets had specific roles in the morning, with William Lewis standard-bearer, Jamie Broom wreath-layer, Max Kettlewell providing support for Colonel J K Mahan from St George’s Barracks, and Flora Baxter and Zara Pollock providing support for the Royal British Legion.

Left to right, William Lewis, Zara Pollock, Max Kettlewell, Jamie Broom and Flora Baxter

Tim Heyworth, Combined Cadet Force Contingent Commander at Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “The Remembrance Sunday parade is a very important event within the Combined Cadet Force calendar.

"It is both an honour and a privilege to be able to march with the veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces.

"For many of our cadets it is key event in their Combined Cadet Force careers and provides a direct link to those Old Stamfordians who came before them.”

Stamford Endowed Schools cadets march past Browne's Hospital

Check back here later for more photos from the Remembrance Day parade.