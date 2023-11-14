A cadet group has been named in the King’s Birthday Honours and its members will receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

2071 Stamford squadron was nominated for the honour by former town mayor Gloria Johnson, as well as parents and those who have benefitted from the RAF cadets’ work.

A parent of one of the cadets wrote: “This is the story of 2071 (Stamford) Squadron, of how it takes the children of the community, provides not only the building blocks but also the cement that secures their development into young adults.

2071 (Stamford) Squadron

“[It] teaches them skills they may not have learnt otherwise. It is a story of dedication of the staff and how they are fundamental in shaping and nurturing these young people.

“Preparing them for life beyond their teenage years, keeping them active and showing them, that with effort, you can achieve whatever you want to.

“2071 (Stamford) Squadron is so much more than merely a cadet squadron it is a true community centred family orientated institution.”

In 2022, the squadron supported local and national events/charities and raised more than £130,000. This year the squadron is set to surpass last year’s amount.

The cadets refer to the squadron as a family. During covid, the squadron’s main focus was on the mental health and wellbeing of their members and staff.

Since then, they have also focused on supporting other squadrons with training and bringing the same ethos to summer camps run by the team. Some of the cadets have trained as Mental Health Champions.

The squadron’s adult volunteers went ‘above and beyond’, according to parents, providing ‘the best possible cadet experience for the young members of the Squadron’.

Since the award submission was made, two new Service Instructors, who are regulars in the RAF, have joined the three existing volunteers.

The squadron also has the privilege of being the mayor of Stamford’s cadets, helping out at civic and other events in town.

2071 (Stamford) Squadron was officially nominated for “enriching lives of young people, supporting local community/charities”.

Former mayor Gloria Johnson said: “I am delighted for them. This is a fantastic achievement and one that they have achieved through their good work around the town to help other people and each other.”

Squadron members will receive their award crystal and certificate from the King’s local representative, Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, later this year.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, is equivalent to an MBE.