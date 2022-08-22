A fundraising day is being held for a charity that fights debt.

Café Black in Stamford High Street will be donating all its takings on Sunday, September 11, to Christians Against Poverty (Cap).

Cap, which has an office at St George’s Church in Stamford, is a debt counselling service to help people through financial difficulties.

Simon Jary of Christians Against Poverty

Simon Jary, manager of the Stamford office, said: “We are all compassionate people. A lot of us who work and volunteer here have been in debt in the past ourselves.”

At any one time the service is supporting between 30 and 50 people. The number fell during the pandemic but with the cost of living rising, Simon is seeing more people turning to the charity.

“With the current crisis, people are really starting to feel the pinch,” Simon said.

Cap holds free courses to prevent people getting into debt, including how to make the most of their money through budgeting and saving money at the shops.

After a person has asked for help, they are visited at home and a plan is suggested, tailored to their circumstances.

One of the options available is applying for a debt relief order, with the £90 fee covered by the charity.

“This can give people a fresh start and even the fee can be a lot, so we pay this,” Simon said.

Over the year, the charity holds activities for its clients and their families, with costs covered by fundraising such as that taking place at Café Black.

“I think that it will be an amazing event - the fundraising in the community is just wonderful,” said Simon. “All the money raised will be used productively, back into the community.”

Cap is a national charity working in partnership with churches. To contact Simon call 07952 845542.