A team of café workers are thrilled to finally return to work following a 19 month closure.

Customers have started to return back to the Stamford Arts Centre Café which opened its doors again last week.

Barista, Tom Sacakli, is keen for people to know that the café in St Mary's Street is back serving again.

Tom Sacakli with his wife Hatice at The Stamford Arts Centre Café

"It's been going slowly but it's getting busier everyday. Lots of people don't know it's open," the 35-year-old said.

"We missed all the customers, and they said they missed us too."

Since returning to work, the team has served an average of 50 people a day with trade picking up further on Friday and the weekend.

Tom Sacakli with his wife Hatice at The Stamford Arts Centre Café

The team is unsure why they didn't reopen earlier in the year but were counting down the days until their return.

Catering assistant, Sarah Lowndes, said: "I am pleased to be back and being among people instead of stuck not being able to do anything.

"We have had plenty of positive comments from people saying they are glad to see us back and asking why we didn't open before now."

She added: "Once we got into it, it felt like we had never been away."

The café is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm