South Kesteven District Council needs a new partner to run the café at Stamford Arts Centre.

Housed next the to theatre and cinema and ballroom, its opening hours will match the venue's events programme.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are looking for an ambitious partner who will seize this fantastic opportunity.

Photo: MSMP160812-016ow.Stamford Arts Centre. File picture.. (2791457)

“The business is in an excellent town centre location and offers exciting opportunities for pre-show and Sunday menus, as well as daily catering for residents, shoppers, visitors, families and others using the arts centre.”

For details or to express interest email Graham Burley at g.burley@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01780 763203 by May 10.