A woman who has worked in the same café for 40 years is moving on to something new.

Sam Anderson started working in the coffee shop above Sinclairs in St Mary’s Street as a teenager in 1984 before taking it over with a business partner.

Following her business partner’s death, she set out on her own re-branding the business as Sam’s Place and has enjoyed 32 successful years.

Sam Anderson

Sam, 56, said: “It was hard at times.

“I would do six days a week while my husband looked after the children. It was tough juggling the business with the family but I have always had really good staff who helped.”

Having studied hotel management at Stamford College and work experience at Hambleton Hall,she realised the anti-social hours of hotels wouldn’t work for her. She instead ‘fell into’ running a café, which left evenings free to spend with family.

For Sam, the best part of the business was creating festive window displays.

“We had so many fun times,” she added.

Since 1984, a lot has changed in Stamford town centre.

“When I first opened there were far fewer places to eat and drink,” said Sam.

“I do think they shouldn’t have let all the chains in. I feel they should have restricted that because Stamford is more for independent shops.”

Sam, who works part time at a clothing shop in Stamford High Street, is starting a new chapter pursuing her passion in women’s fashion.

She previously completed a personal styling course but had decided it wasn’t the right time for a change of career because her children were in exam years at school.

But now she feels the time is right to do something she loves, and while she says she will miss her staff and regular customers, she will enjoy people find the right clothes and outfits.

The coffee shop is staying open under new ownership and has been renamed The Drawing Room Stamford.