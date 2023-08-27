A village café is relocating to a town centre location.

The Wansford Country Lounge team served last orders in London Road, Wansford on Sunday (August 20).

It was set up in November 2017 and offers breakfasts, lunches, coffee and cakes as well as offering private functions.

Fine Foods Group in St Mary's Street, Stamford. Photo: Google

The announcement of the closure was made in a post on social media. Staff said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control and no fault of our own, we are embarking on a journey to a new location.

“While it's difficult to say goodbye to our charming café that has become our second home, we carry with us the cherished memories we've created here.”

However, the business will be reopening in the former Fine Foods Group in St Mary’s Street, Stamford.

It is not just a new location for the business but also a different name - the Stamford Country Lounge.

The empty space will be transformed into ‘Stamford's newest hotspot’.

Stamford Country Lounge will be opening at the beginning of September, although a specific date hasn’t been announced.