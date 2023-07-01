Next Friday (July 7) we shall be holding our annual Café Bridge Day, writes Marcus Witt of Stamford Bridge Club.

We started these in 2018 but, for the last three years, no event has been held because of the pandemic. This, therefore, is our third occasion. It is an event played in the historic centre of Stamford where the participants move from one food and drink establishment to another, playing a number of boards in each. Lunch is taken in one of the venues.

The event is fun, adds a little to the trade of the town and provides a useful advert for both the game and our club. The proceeds are given to the Stamford Mayor’s charities and 24 pairs will be taking part.

And, yes, café, may (in some cases) be a euphemism. I think the idea started in the Netherlands – certainly the northern city of Groningen will be celebrating its 40th anniversary café bridge day next year (and be expecting about 200 pairs).

Hand of the Week

Today’s hand is not contrived but could be filed under the category “Textbook”. After an auction that becomes competitive South becomes declarer in 3H. West cashes three diamonds and switches to a low spade. Clearly the contract fails if East has both missing spade honours so we should concern ourselves with a layout where the honours are split between East and West. We know we will lose a spade and three diamonds and therefore we cannot afford to lose a trump. On that basis we should assume that the heart finesse is working and therefore give the king of hearts to West. What do we now know? That West has turned up with six points in diamonds and an assumed three in hearts. If that hand had the ace of spades, it would have a 13 count and would have opened the bidding. We therefore place that card with East. We play West for the queen of spades and, when we play SJ from dummy, we are rewarded when East wins with the ace. What seemed like a guess was anything but. A little counting brought us to a successful conclusion.

You will note that it’s vital for West to switch to a spade at Trick Four to give the defence any chance; else (somewhat fortunately) two spades can be thrown on the winning clubs.

Tip

Listen to the bidding. A Pass may seem innocuous, but it may hold a vital clue.