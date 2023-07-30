Three weeks ago today, as mentioned in the last article, we held our third café bridge day, writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

The weather could not have been better as 46 players moved from one food and drink establishment to another (yes, mainly public houses), playing some boards in each venue.

After all 24 boards had been played, the results were available quickly and the winners were Elise Alliston and Jane Reeve (68.57%). Congratulations to them. In second place were Angela Abbott and Joan Gibson (66.52%) and Frank Isack and Terry Knights came third with 63.88%.

Our thanks go to the organising supremo, David Banks, and his merry bunch of helpers. The event raised £250 for the Stamford mayor’s charities and we look forward to the fourth instalment next year.

Hand of the week

Today’s hand is taken from that day. Whilst three of the hands are relatively balanced, South’s (with 8-4-1-0 shape) most definitely is not. Contracts varied between 3/4H for East West and 3/4/5C for North/South (with the club game being doubled once). In the auction shown South puts on the pressure with a 5C rebid. That’s sufficient to silence East West.

Reaching a slam on such a deal is difficult as North cannot know that the hand fits together so well with partner. Certainly the king of clubs is gold dust but North does not know that the spade honours mesh well, nor that the ace of diamonds sits most favourably opposite a singleton. 6C is a good spot and, looking at the hand in abstract, it will make when the spades break 3-3 or West holds the king of spades as a singleton or doubleton spade or holds four spades (and clubs don’t break 4-0). Now the singleton and doubleton holdings can be dismissed because of West’s double but West IS more likely to hold the king because of that double. Yes, we may be in 5C but let’s try to make 12 tricks. The technical point is that when playing the spades declarer should lead (twice, if necessary) towards dummy’s queen/knave, not finesse either of these cards. Game plus one trick (or slam made). Slam cannot be bid with conviction and, though not achieved, anyone reaching it would have been pleased that lady luck was smiling.

Tip/observation

It is difficult to reach an optimum contract when the distribution is wild. Be satisfied to have reached a good place though something else is theoretically better.