A cafe which offers social, educational and employment opportunities for young adults with Down’s Syndrome was named Best Social Enterprise at the Mercury Business Awards.

It was the second accolade of the night for Birch Tree Cafe, which is based in Easton-on-the-Hill.

The young adults with Down’s Syndrome help run the cafe and take part in workshops to learn vital life skills.

Birch Tree Cafe is named Best Social Enterprise at the Mercury Business Awards 2023. The team received their award from Rachel Nicholls, of category sponsor Stamford College

The category was sponsored and judged by Stamford College.

Principal Rachel Nicholls said: “The winners are incredible fundraisers and have some exciting plans ahead which will further reinforce their focus on making a difference to the service users they support. They provide an all-inclusive place where people can work, socialise and be part of the local community.

“The judging panel was particularly impressed with the passion and enthusiasm shown by the trustees to make their work life-enhancing and life-changing for young people whilst also being environmentally responsible.”

Also: Photos from the awards

Trustee Tim Nicol said: “We are completely bowled over. We are rewarded every day by seeing the faces of our customers and the team, but this gives us a huge boost. It’s so god to have the recognition of others and we share this award withe the village and our customers who are so supportive of what we do.”

Treasurer Kim Richardson added: “Birch Tree is an amazing place and our members will be so excited when we go back with the awards.

“It’s a really happy place for everyone. My son helps out occasionally and I could never have thought such an amazing place would be available to him. We have seen such a change in all of our young adults.”

Since opening in January 2022, the team have added new activites and skills programmes to support the young people and have more ideas in the pipeline for next year.

Chairperson Maggie Scott said: “The best thing for me is seeing what Birch Tree Cafe has done for our young people – their confidence has grown, their speech and language has developed and they have made friends in the village.”

The other finalists were Stamford Junior Knights, a youth basketball team, and The Conversation Stamford, a community interest company which runs personal, social and health education workshops in schools.