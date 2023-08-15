A former soldier raised more than £660 for veterans by holding a bake sale in his home town.

Adrian Pearson from Bourne has been a Help for Heroes supporter for several years and has generated more than £26,000 for the charity that helps ex-forces personnel.

He is planning to take part in a sponsored trek in the coming months, and has been holding collections and fundraisers to hit a £2,500 mini-target needed for this challenge.

Paisley Hoggart, Adrian Pearson and Ellen Falkner reveal an amazing cake supporting the Help For Heroes charity. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Thanks to his latest event – a bake sale and family fun at the Red Lion pub in South Street, Bourne, on Saturday (August 12) – he has now collected more than this.

He said: “The event raised £661.55 in total and that has taken the amount I’ve raised for the trek to £2,935.39, smashing the charity’s target.

“The bake sale was a success and I’m very grateful for all the donations received, which included a wonderful Help for Heroes cake from Nanny’s Tea Room in Abbey Road.

Adrian joined the 2nd battalion Scots Guard at 18 and carried out four tours of duty in Northern Ireland during his service.

His charity work supports wounded, injured and sick veterans, service personnel and their families.