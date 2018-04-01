Caldecott residents organise send-off for their darling postman

Have your say

Doctor Andrew Davidson, Ian Webb and Sheron Franchino Photo: Lee Hellwing

Postman for Caldecott and Great Easton, Ian Webb retired aged 60 on Tuesday last week.

But Caldecott villagers couldn’t let their committed postman go without a send-off and organised a bash for him at Caldecott Village Hall the next day where he was presented with £600 cash they had collected for him.

Ian stamped his mark on the village and will be well remembered by all .

Speaking after Ian’s send-off, June Gower, one of the organisers of the event, said: “He is just the nicest person.

“He just goes the extra mile to help people.

“Some new people to the village were away when we had the snow recently and had a flood. Ian noticed water coming out of the front door and managed to get help.

“He always makes sure the mail is delivered to the right place.

“Everybody will miss him. I think this was showed by how many people turned up at the Village Hall. It was absolutely packed.

June added she would like to thank Sheron Franchino who organised Ian’s collection.

June said: “She did a great job.”

In a heartwarming gesture, the £600 presented to Ian was rolled-up in the hands of a Postman Pat cuddly toy.

What’s more Ian was also showered with a variety of gifts and cards from villagers.

Residents didn’t forget Ian’s wife Natalie who was handed a bouquet of flowers.

Villagers baked cakes for the occasion which were enjoyed over a cup of tea by those who attended.

Ian gave his seal of approval for the villages efforts afterwards.

He said: “I didn’t expect anything from anybody. I was very pleased - it is nice to be appreciated.

“I have got to know a lot of people. I will miss the place - It ‘s one big happy family.

“My favourite memory is just the people - the friendships I have struck up.

“I could knock on any door and I would be looked after.”

Ian, who is from Market Harborough, spent a total of 35 years as a postman.

Now that he has posted his last letter, he’ll be spending his retirement by going on walks and gardening.

He joked that his wife tells him that ‘he’ll be spending it doing some housework too’.