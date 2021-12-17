A group set up to protect a former quarry from development has created a 2022 calendar, which is available from today (Friday, December 17).

Featuring shots taken by people visiting the area off Casterton Road in Stamford, the aim of the project is to raise awareness and funds for the Protect Quarry Farm campaign.

Larkfleet Homes has proposed to build ‘Monarch Park’ on the former quarry, a development of 650 homes. It would be part of the wider ‘Stamford North’ scheme.

Anyone wishing to purchase a calendar, priced £7 plus postage and packaging, can email protectquarryfarm@gmail.com