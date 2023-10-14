A calendar showcasing the best of Rutland has gone on sale ahead of Christmas.

For 24 years Richard Adams, who lives in Oakham, has been producing his Rutland Calendar.

Initially it was used as a promotional tool for the Rutland Tourism Association, but has for many years now been a means of fundraising for the Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust of which Richard is a trustee.

Richard has a great love of Rutland’s wonderful heritage of churches and chapels which not only provide places of worship for, in many instances, declining congregations but also bring pleasure to residents and visitors alike.

He said: “Inevitably the repair and maintenance costs of these ancient building are high and the trust offers grant aid to support the works involved.

“Once again, the calendar offers a wide range of images intended to show how the county lives up to its motto of Multum in Parvo - ‘Much in Little’.”

This year’s offering ranges from photos of the Rutland Water Nature Reserve to the Rutland County Show and the Rutland Ploughing Match as well as including several images of village churches.

Copies of the calendar priced £6.99 are available from Walkers Bookshops in Oakham and Stamford and at village and community shops and post offices throughout Rutland.