A lorry mounted pavement and took a chunk out of a Georgian house on Friday last week, promoting calls for measures that would reduce ‘dangerous’ driving habits.

The vehicle crashed into the property on the corner of the property, which was built in about 1770 on the corner of Maiden Lane and St George’s Square in Stamford.

A police officer spoke to the driver and to the occupiers of the house, none of whom were injured. A pedestrian on the pavement just before the accident was also unharmed.

The lorry driver stopped after crashing into a Georgian house on the corner of Maiden Lane and St George's Square in Stamford

Shaun Ford, a town councillor on the scene shortly after the crash said lorries were an ongoing problem.

“The streets are small, historic and not designed for this sort of traffic. Lorries should not be allowed in this part of town, but unfortunately drivers follow their satnavs and get locked into coming through some very narrow streets with tight corners.”

He added that number-plate recognition cameras could help the Trading Standards Authority contact companies whose drivers were ‘repeat offenders.

Coun Shaun Ford

The crash has sparked renewed calls by members of St George’s Residents Association to take action.

The group, which has 70 members, is pressing for a ‘low-traffic neighbourhood’ to be introduced in the St George’s area of Stamford.

Member Steve Gates said: “To have a cornerstone ripped out of a property highlights the damage lorries are doing to the centre of town. Not only is it the wearing away of the sandstone by pollutants, but it is physical damage like this which tells us large vehicles shouldn’t be using this route.

“We see a lot of larger vehicles having to go right up onto the pavements, which makes it dangerous for pedestrians. It a pedestrian were coming around the corner in this case, they could have been killed.

Richard Davies, Lincolnshire county councillor with responsibility for highways, said they had received a "detailed plan" from the residents' association for a low-traffic neighbourhood, adding: "We're taking this under careful consideration and are in discussions with the Department for Transport on progressing the idea as part of the Active Travel Fund. A further consultation may need to be held before progressing further, and we will keep local residents updated.

"We will also be developing a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan for Stamford over the next year, which will provide the basis for investment in active travel infrastructure in the town."