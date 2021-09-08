People are being asked to collect drink cans to raise money towards a proposed outdoor gym.

Volunteers from Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers have already gathered hundreds of cans towards the appeal but feel there is an opportunity to boost the numbers.

Neil McIvor, a founder member of the group, said: “We collect cans while we are out litter picking around town and we had been donating these to the air ambulance helipad appeal.”

"But it seemed appropriate at the moment to divert this fundraising to a cause which is on our doorstep."

They are looking for a scrap metal dealer who can give them the best price and want people to save their cans from home.

“Once people have collected a bin bag full of cans they can contact me through Facebook by tagging me or sending me a message and I’ll come and get them from wherever they leave them,” Neil said.

The gym is proposed to go on the former bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground, an idea put forward by the Facebook personality, Frank Newbon. It will cost about £25,000 and could be installed in the new year.

Neil added that the outdoor gym would be a “fantastic facility in the town” and he will be unlocking the gates to it each morning after it is installed.

A second volunteer group, Team Stamford, has been repairing the ‘party bench’, as it is known, near the millstream on Stamford Meadows. Stamford Town Council provided the wood, and joiner Michael Hibbins machined it to shape and installed the new parts.