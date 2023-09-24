A charity is urging people to take a stroll for a good cause.

Parkinson’s UK will host its fundraising walk at Burghley Park near Stamford on Sunday, October 1.

Entrants can sign up for a 2.5-mile or 6.5-mile walk through the parkland and gain sponsorship to fund research into find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Sign up online. Entry is £12 or free for under 18s and includes a t-shirt to wear on the day.