Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Burghley Park to host charity walk for Parkinson’s UK

By Andrea Scholes
-
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 24 September 2023

A charity is urging people to take a stroll for a good cause.

Parkinson’s UK will host its fundraising walk at Burghley Park near Stamford on Sunday, October 1.

Entrants can sign up for a 2.5-mile or 6.5-mile walk through the parkland and gain sponsorship to fund research into find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Parkinson's UK is hosting a walk in Burghley Park
Parkinson's UK is hosting a walk in Burghley Park

Sign up online. Entry is £12 or free for under 18s and includes a t-shirt to wear on the day.

Charity Stamford Andrea Scholes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE