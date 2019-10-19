A ‘summit’ to promote road safety on the A1 through Lincolnshire and Rutland has been held.

Lincolnshire County Council last week brought together organisations including Rutland County Council, Lincolnshire Police, Highways England and other organisations where the case was made to upgrade the A-road to motorway status.

The meeting follows Highways England earlier this year completing a detailed study of safety on the A1, which it is now assessing before making recommendations for improvement.