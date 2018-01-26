Call for lorry drivers  to avoid narrow roads in Stamford

Residents are calling for delivery firms to make sure their lorry drivers do not drive down narrow streets in Stamford after one scraped their homes.

Carol Key has told how a Tesco lorry was driving along St Mary’s Street on Sunday at 8am and scraped a car and then scaffolding around Maples of Stamford beauty salon - “ripping it out” so it swung into the road.

It then turned onto Maiden Lane, which is off the High Street where the store is located, scraped the home of Carol’s neighbours Fergus and Amanda Wheeler, damaging stonework and a window box, before damaging a window box on her own home.

Carol is now calling for the county council to put up advisory signs near St Mary’s Street to warn drivers delivering to stores on the High Street that the roads are “unsuitable for HGVs” because she thinks the roads are ‘too narrow’.

She said: “They are leaving a trail of destruction behind them”.

Carol also claims a Tesco delivery lorry scraped into her house in March last year, causing damage to stonework and smashing a window.

Carol reported both incidents to Tesco and was told that Maiden Lane and St Mary’s Street were not on the recommended route for delivery drivers.

Fergus added: “We all understand that the town centre supermarkets need regular deliveries and that it’s not practical to do this in smaller vehicles, but many town centre streets are simply not big enough for HGVs.

“It’s crazy trying to get one of them up Maiden Lane. Thousands of pounds of damage has been caused to listed buildings and we need to take action to prevent this happening again.”

He also reported the incident to Tesco.

Lorries making deliveries are currently legally allowed to use all town centre roads.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said: “There is already a 7.5 tonne weight restriction covering the town centre, including St Mary’s Street and Maiden Lane.

“However, this only applies to through traffic – larger vehicles can enter the area to make deliveries.

“We aren’t legally able to introduce a blanket ban on these types of vehicles.

“We would encourage all HGV drivers to take additional care when travelling within the town centre, and recommend that residents report any issues like this to the company in question.”

Tesco confirmed that Maiden Lane and St Mary’s Street are not on the route it tells drivers to use.

A spokesman for Tesco said the incident is being investigated, adding the firm was “sorry” for any damage or inconvenience.

She said: We have robust processes in place to make sure our deliveries are safe including full risk assessments. We are dealing with this matter with our insurers and are in direct contact with those affected.”

Police said the damage to the car and scaffolding had been reported but not the stonework.