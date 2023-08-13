Lincolnshire County Council is actively seeking new foster carers as the national demand for these roles surges.

Recent national reports have spotlighted a significant shortage of foster carers. The urgency for a “rocket boost” in fostering, to address the nationwide carer deficit, has been emphasised by national media.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the children’s commissioner for England, revealed to BBC Radio 4 that a staggering 71 per cent of individuals who initiate a fostering application eventually withdraw.

Lincolnshire County Council HQ, Lincoln.

She expressed concerns that bureaucratic hurdles might deter potential carers and suggested that the government could draw inspiration from the successful Homes from Ukraine scheme.

In response, the government announced a £27m investment in the foster care system.

Deborah Crawford, LCC’s head of service for fostering and adoption, commented on the situation in Lincolnshire.

“The Lincolnshire Fostering Service continues its successful recruitment of new foster carers. However, like other regions, we’re witnessing an increased demand for fostering.”

LCC prioritises placing children with vetted family members or close friends. Currently, 94 children in Lincolnshire’s care system benefit from such placements.

If familial placements aren’t feasible, LCC ensures children find appropriate foster care.

Of the 735 children in care in Lincolnshire, 498 are in foster homes, with 29 more seeking long-term foster placements.

To address this, LCC plans to onboard around 60 additional fostering households, particularly focusing on carers for sibling groups and older children.

The council is also keen on recruiting short-term, long-term carers and those available for short breaks.

LCC provides a support package for potential foster carers, including training, retention payments, and a fostering allowance, which recently saw a 12 per cent hike.

Ann Wright, an experienced foster carer in Lincoln, shared her insights.

“The situation is ever-evolving. Last year, for instance, we cared for one young man but also provided short breaks for over 20 children,” she said.

Ann also addressed a common misconception, clarifying that foster carers don’t receive exorbitant payments.

The compensation is based on factors like the child’s age and medical history.

“I’d urge anyone even slightly curious to inquire. Speak to current foster carers, attend LCC’s information events, and be open to learning,” Ann advised.