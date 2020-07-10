A resident of West Deeping is calling on backers of a bypass plan to extend its reaches even further.

Graham Magee was ‘delighted’ to see Tallington Parish Council’s plan for a bridge over the East Coast Mainline railway at Tallington and a ‘Stamford Northern Bypass’ to link the A1 at Great Casterton with the A1175 Stamford to Market Deeping road, east of Tallington.

However, instead of Stopping at Tallington, he urges campaigners to press for a bypass that runs all the way to the roundabout linking the A1175 with the A15.