A call has been made to get a speed limit lowered from 40mph and 30mph on a town’s road.

Barnack Road in Stamford is currently a 40mph stretch of road from just beyond the old Cummins site to just before the Water Street junction and Coun Julie Clarke (Ind) wants this section to be 30mph.

Coun Clarke, speaking at the Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday last week, said: “What we were discussing was reducing the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph all of the way [from where the national speed limit signs are beyond the former Cummins site].