Calls have been made for a town centre street to become permanently pedestrianised.

Pub owner Michael Thurlby hopes to extend the licence which allows him to have outdoor tables and seating positioned along Crown Street in Stamford.

The road has been closed to traffic since 2020 when Michael was granted permission to use it as a “beer garden” for Paten and Co.

Michael Thurlby would like Crown Street in Stamford, between The Crown Hotel and Paten and Co, to be pedestrianised from midday each day

His latest application seeks to extend the license for 12 months, but town councillors would like to see the street permanently closed to traffic. At a meeting last week they agreed to write to Lincolnshire County Council to express their view.

Town councillor Kelham Cooke said: “I’m not in favour of Crown Street reopening because it’s in poor condition.”

Michael believes the three-year closure has been good for the town.

He said: “Having outdoor seating has been a great success for the business, but in my view it also looks nice. If you go further up Crown Street you’ll just see piles of rubbish bags and parked cars.

“I know people will object to it and say they want to be able to drive down Crown Street, but it's safer now. If you walk down Red Lion Street you often have cars mounting the pavement, but closing Crown Street offers a sanctuary for people to walk safely and we should see more of it.

The owner of Paten and Co, Michael Thurlby, wants to extend his pavement licence for another year

“We bow too much to the car in a town that wasn’t built for them. We need a rethink of the whole town centre with low traffic zones to make it nicer for residents and visitors.”

Michael’s first pavement licence was approved in 2020 when Lincolnshire County Council had made it easier for businesses to apply for them. The aim was to entice people back to the pub while adhering to the social distancing measures brought in by Covid-19.

The new application asks for permission to have seven tables and parasols, 28 chairs, four menu boards and four planters outside Paten and Co each day between 10am and 11pm.

Stamford Town Council has called for Crown Street to become permanently pedestrianised following a new pavement licence application from Michael Thurlby for Paten and Co

A public consultation runs until Monday (October 9). Feedback can be given online before the county council makes its decision.

Cafe Black and Costa Coffee have also applied for new licences for the tables outside their premises in High Street.

What do you think? Email your views to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk