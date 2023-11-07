People with a passion for protecting the planet are urged to join a campaign group.

Rutland Climate Action is relaunching this month with a renewed focus on protecting the environment.

Its first meeting will take place in Uppingham with presentations by current members. Anyone who is concerned about climate change, wants to reduce their carbon footprint or just has a love of the natural world is welcome to join them.

A climate group is relaunching. Photo: istock

Councillor Lucy Stephenson (Con), who serves on Rutland County Council, said: “This is something of a relaunch for the Rutland Climate Action network with a fundamental aim of enabling and supporting action on climate change, both by the individual and collectively across Rutland.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of people in Rutland with drive, passion and expertise in specific areas who may well wish to lead more informal groups to ensure Rutland Climate Action is about doing not just talking.”

The meeting takes place at the Falcon Hotel in Upingham on Monday, November 20 from 7.30pm until 9pm. Anyone wishing to attend should email Bill Stillman in advance at bill@rutlandpr.co.uk

The group is particularly keen to recruit members who can help with projects such as fundraising and tree planting.