A new group has been set up in Stamford in a bid to create traffic-free neighbourhoods.

St George’s Residents’ Association was set up as a result of the road closure put in place while repair work was carried out at Marks and Spencer. The section of St George’s Street between St Leonard’s Street and St Paul’s Street was closed to vehicles for five months.

Chris McCleod, who lives on the corner of St George’s Street, attended a virtual Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (January 26) and put forward the suggestion to pedestrianise the street.