Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Call to pedestrianise St George's Street in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 30 January 2021

A new group has been set up in Stamford in a bid to create traffic-free neighbourhoods.

St George’s Residents’ Association was set up as a result of the road closure put in place while repair work was carried out at Marks and Spencer. The section of St George’s Street between St Leonard’s Street and St Paul’s Street was closed to vehicles for five months.

Chris McCleod, who lives on the corner of St George’s Street, attended a virtual Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (January 26) and put forward the suggestion to pedestrianise the street.

StamfordTraffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE