Local councillors and motorists are calling for increased highway funding due to the deteriorating state of Lincolnshire’s roads.

In the last year, the government has cut Lincolnshire County Council’s highways budget by 25 per cent, meaning £12 million less for road maintenance and pothole repairs.

County leaders say this significant cut means that many roads may not receive the required repairs, leaving thousands of potholes waiting to be fixed.

A pothole awaiting repair in Lincolnshire | Photo: Fixmystreet.com

According to Fixmystreet.com data, there are over 3,000 open reports of potholes on the road and on pavements awaiting repair across Lincolnshire.

To offset the budget reduction, the council voted to approve a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax in February. For households in a Band D property, this means an added cost of £71 every year.

Even after receiving some supplementary funds of £6.8 million from the government in March, the council had to draw £9.5 million from its reserves to plug the gap in road funding.

However, council leaders and the Local Government Association (LGA) argue that the funding is still insufficient.

Just last week, the LGA highlighted that the current funding for pothole repairs across the country is inadequate, stating that an additional £14 billion is needed to bring the UK road network up to scratch.

They also noted that cuts in pothole spending rank the UK amongst the biggest across 13 major countries, placing the UK investments behind nations such as the US, Japan and New Zealand, all of which have ramped up their road maintenence spend.

Instead, the LGA suggests that a share of the fuel duty revenue, the tax included in the price of petrol, diesel and other fuels, should be designated specifically for pothole fixes.

They’re urging political parties to support a decade-long plan, rerouting 2p from the existing fuel duty towards road maintenance.

Right now, 52.95p of every litre of fuel sold is taxed by the government. There is also an additional 20 per cent VAT charge on both the product price and the duty.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of LCC.

Councillor Martin Hill (Con), leader of Lincolnshire County Council said: “We would very much welcome any additional funds for our road maintenance needs in the county.

“With 5,500 miles of roads across a largely rural county to look after, we acutely understand how important their condition is to everyone. It is not surprising at all that the people and businesses which rely heavily on the ability to get around the county easily are as frustrated as we are about the difficulties we are facing.

“And it is with the people of Lincolnshire helping us by diligently reporting highways issues via the FixMyStreet app that we can be as efficient and effective with our resources as possible. We wouldn’t be able to operate nearly as well as we can in these increasingly tough financial times without the public input and local knowledge about what’s going on with our county’s roads.

“LCC has always protected the county highways budget and I am pleased that we were able to allocate an extra £19 million recently to the road maintenance programme, the money coming from our resources to bridge the gap caused by inflation and reduction in government funding. It is important to note that this year we will be spending over £90 million on our highways network in general.

“The government roads funding for Lincolnshire has fluctuated in recent years and although the recent £7m one-off top up announced in March’s budget statement was very welcome, it has to be seen in context of the previous annual £12m reduction in our road maintenance budget.

“Whatever the government decides to do, should those actions result in a reinstatement of our missing millions, then it will instantly mean that we can build further on the measures we’re taking to further improve the condition of the roads.”

LCC leader of the opposition Councillor Marianne Overton | Photo: James Turner

County Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind), leader of the local LGA, commented: “It’s vital that our roads are safe to use for cyclists, walkers as well as cars and lorries. Therefore, we have to have roads under a reasonable condition.

“What we have had in recent years is a continuous reduction in funding for roads which has meant we have been quite underfunded for a very long time. In Lincolnshire, we have put some of our own funds in to subsidise this.

“It’s safe to say that lorries, for example, pay a fair amount of fuel duty and cause a fair amount of damage to the roads.

“As the government are taking that fuel duty already, let’s make sure some of it goes to keeping our roads up to scratch.”

Several drivers have expressed their disappointment in the state of Lincolnshire’s roads.

James Bree, who preferred to use an alias due to his profession, stated: “The roads across Lincolnshire are generally in a poor condition which is a great disappointment considering the amount of tax I pay.

“The potholes, bumps and cracks all need to be addressed better.”

Josh Smith, 27, added: “I’m fuming given how much council tax, income tax and road tax I pay, it should be much better.”