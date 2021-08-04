The campaign group Better Healthcare for Stamford (BH4S) has outlined several points it says will improve the way people are looked after by GPs in future.

Responding to the release of the Care Quality Commission inspection report into Lakeside Stamford’s primary care services, which rated the practice as 'inadequate', BH4S spokesman Andrew Nebel said they wanted greater supervision of GP services by the NHS, and for Lakeside Stamford to ‘de-merge’ from the primary care network of eight practices which Lakeside runs from Corby.

The group also calls for a second GP practice in Stamford, to break the monopoly Lakeside has over primary care provision.

Andrew Nebel from BH4S

“The lack of resilience we have seen in our GP service in Stamford is the biggest concern for us,” said Andrew.

“A monopoly is too dangerous as a solution because if it fails, as we have seen Lakeside Stamford fail, then there is no reserve parachute for patients.”

Instead, BH4S proposes that a second practice under different management is created within the Stamford North development, which has begun with a proposal by Larkfleet for a housing estate called Monarch Park.

In addition, the group asks for the minor injuries and urgent treatment service to be restored at Stamford Hospital.

BH4S has sent its proposals to NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which oversees GP services.

The BH4S website can be found here.

The Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group has also responded.

It issued a statement saying: “The Care Quality Commission report’s conclusions and recommendations will come as no surprise to the patients and public.

"However, we are pleased Lakeside Stamford has accepted the report and to date we are being kept well informed on progress.”

It added: “Our impression is that the transformation manager (Diane Simes), senior partners and Lakeside headquarters are committed to a challenging action plan.

“We will continue to monitor progress against this plan and input our views on behalf of patients.”

To find out more about the group visit www.lakesidehealthcarestamford.co.uk /

patient-participation-group