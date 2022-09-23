A campaign that aims to protect elected representatives from hateful abuse has been joined by three local politicians.

Kelham Cooke, who is Conservative group leader at South Kesteven District Council, alongside Independent group leader Paul Wood, and Alliance SK leader Ashley Baxter each signed the Debate Not Hate public statement yesterday (Thursday, September 22).

The Debate Not Hate campaign was devised by the Local Government Association.

From left: Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Kelham Cooke, Coun Paul Wood

It says anyone, regardless of background or political affiliation, should feel safe to become a councillor and be proud to represent their community.

It is concerned abuse and intimidation aimed at local politicians is increasing, and is preventing them from representing their communities.

This, in turn, undermines local democracy by deterring individuals from standing for election.

Coun Cooke (Con - Casewick) said: “While we may hold differing political views, we are united in our belief that people should feel safe when taking on the responsibilities that come with being a councillor and that is why I am supporting the Debate Not Hate campaign.

“Healthy debate is part and parcel of local politics but there is no place for abuse, harassment or intimidation.”

Coun Wood (Ind - Viking) said: “Councillors are passionate about the communities they serve and volunteer their time and, in many cases, expertise, and they should feel proud of the role they play in local democracy.”

Coun Baxter (Alliance SK - Market and West Deeping) added: “While we are fortunate that incidents of abuse and harassment towards councillors are rare in South Kesteven, they do happen.

"It is important that we do not allow the actions of a small minority to deter anyone from coming forward to represent their community.”