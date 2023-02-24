Campaigners opposed to the development of 2,000 homes to the north of Stamford joined forces to raise awareness of their concerns.

Carys Vaughan from Protect Quarry Farm and Laura Upson from Stand Up for Stamford organised a stall in Stamford High Street on Saturday highlighting plans to develop 650 homes at 'Quarry Farm', between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road, and 1,300 homes at 'Stamford North', between Little Casterton Road and Ryhall Road.

Carys said: "We had a really busy day with lots of local people interested in finding out more and expressing their concerns around the impact these developments will have on the town."

Carys Vaughan and Richard Cleaver, from Protect Quarry Farm, and Laura Upson from Stand Up for Stamford

The results of their questions to more than 100 people found:

98 per cent thought the plans would bring no environmental improvement

93 per cent thought the plans would not change Stamford for the better

97 per cent thought health and education facilities cannot sustain the scale of development

100 per cent thought the east-west road should be located on the northern edge of the site as originally planned

96 per cent felt the road would not prevent congestion becoming worse

99 per cent thought there were not enough employment opportunities for the potential population growth

People can submit views to Rutland County Council about Quarry Farm, which has the planning application number 2022/0227/MAO.

People can submit views to South Kesteven District Council about Stamford North, which has the planning application number S23/0055