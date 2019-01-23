Pro-Brexit campaigners have made a direct appeal to Stamford Conservatives to help them deselect MP Nick Boles.

The plea from Leave.EU came this week after the pressure group targeted the MP as one of 20 Conservative MPs they seek to deselect due to their efforts to ‘frustrate’ Brexit.

Mr Boles has joined their hit list following his efforts to prevent a ‘No Deal’ Brexit, with the MP backing moves by Labour MP Yvette Cooper for parliament to take control of the brexit process if the Prime Minister cannot pass her Brexit deal.

On Monday, Leave.EU tweeted: “Are you a member of Grantham & Stamford Conservatives? Email us at info@leave.eu & help us coordinate like-minded Conservatives in your area. These anti-democrats must go!”

The move follows earlier comments Leave.EU has posted about Mr Boles on its website, whom they branded “the leader of the insurrection.”

Last week, the group’s Andy Wigmore told the Mercury that Leave.EU has already been contacted by more than 300 Grantham and Stamford constituents about their MP.

The group posted last Friday that Mr Boles has “recruited” opposition backbencher Yvette Cooper to table a bill intended to rule out a ‘No Deal’ by extending the Article 50 negotiating period. The Cooper bill was tabled earlier this week.

Leave.EU said:“If it passes, Parliament will have effectively sidelined the government.”

The group added: ““We are being subjected to an attack by stealth. Not too long ago Boles was just another Eurofanatic, regularly moaning over the airwaves to the delight of the liberal elites. But he’s slowly accrued powerful allies and is poised to strike a deadly attack.”

The Mercury sought comment from Mr Boles about this and related Brexit issues. A spokesman for his office replied the MP was busy with meetings but he would be addressing matters in this week’s Mercury column.

However, earlier today, Mr Boles rejected a similar accusation from Michael Fabricant MP.

The Lichfield MP tweeted: “Does anyone doubt that those arguing in Parliament for a delay to Brexit or ‘Rule Out a No Deal #Brexit’ really mean ‘We should Remain in the #EU and we are determined to make it happen’?”

Mr Boles hit back: “Rubbish. Last week I voted for a Brexit deal that would take us out of the EU on 29 March. You voted to stop it. I am happy to vote for ANY deal that the PM recommends and that will deliver Brexit on time. I will never support revocation of Brexit.”