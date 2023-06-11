This handsome young chap is Jake.

Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is still looking for a caring person to foster him. He is diabetic and as a consequence is partially sighted. Despite this he finds his way around the house OK. He is fine with bitches but not so good with male dogs.

Three Counties dog of the week Jake

He needs to have two injections a day but these are straightforward and he does not react to them in any way. Three Counties would supply all the necessary medication.

He travels well in the car and walks well on the lead. At home he happily settles on your lap and loves a cuddle.

If you would like to have a chat about the responsibilities involved, give Gyll a call on 077085 89792 (between 10am and 4pm). If you can’t get hold of her, leave a message and contact number and s will get back to you when I am next free