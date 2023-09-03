Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for Hugo, an eight-month-old pointer cross.

He is an absolutely stunning puppy who has already learnt a number of commands. He is a very intelligent boy and learns quickly. He will need ongoing training.

Hugo is a very friendly boy and as you can see in his video, he is very happy and relaxed around people. He loves to play but also loves to have a fuss and tummy tickles.

Hugo is already a big, strong boy so we feel that any children in his new family should be over 10, to avoid Hugo accidentally knocking them over.

Hugo has already learnt to sit and to give his paw. He likes to have treats. Hugo is learning to walk on his lead and will benefit from a harness.

If you would like Hugo as your cuddly friend call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).