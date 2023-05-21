Alfie is a wonderful boy of about two-years-old who was found as a stray and is now looking for a new home.

He is currently being cared for in a foster home with one of the volunteers from Three Counties Dog Rescue.

He is a friendly boy who likes to have a little bit of fuss. He likes to be close to you. He knows all his basic manners and walks nicely on his lead.

Alfie is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

Alfie really enjoys being outside where he can run around. He doesn’t seem too interested in toys but is starting to get the idea of chasing the ball.

Alfie is friendly towards other dogs but we do not think that he will want a home with a cat.

If you think Alfie could be the friendly companion you are looking for call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).

You can see more of Alfie on www.threecountiesdogrescue.org