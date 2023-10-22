Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for Faith.

A collie Labrador cross, Faith is two-years-old and is a lovely friendly girl who knows all her basic manners. She loves human attention and has a constantly wagging tail.

She is full of energy and very inquisitive and loves sniffing around outside.

Faith is an intelligent girl and good at amusing herself. Her favourite game is to play fetch with a ball, which she will play endlessly.

Faith loves her food and treats and does a cute little dance whilst waiting for her food.

She is so food orientated that Three Counties Dog Rescue staff feel a home where any children are at least teenagers will be best as she may snatch food from a younger child. She previously lived with two cats.

If you are interested in giving Faith a home call Gyll Mauchline from Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953